scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New Nokia tablet with 10.3-inch display launches in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new ‘Nokia T21’ tablet which comes with a 10.3-inch display, in the country.

The new tablet will be available in retail stores and leading outlets from January 22 and will cost Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 18,999 for the LTE + Wi-Fi variant, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, customers can pre-book the new device on Nokia.com and will get a pre-booking discount of Rs 1,000.

It comes in a Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4/64GB.

The T21 tabletAfeatures 8MP rear camera with flash and 8MP front camera.

“Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president– India & MENA, HMD Global.

“This is a tablet that doesn’t compromise on durability and has all the promises you’d expect so you can keep your device for longer,” Kochhar added.

The new tablet features 8200mAh battery, retaining 80 per cent capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

Moreover, it comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification.

“Nokia T21 comes with three years of monthly security updates, twice as many as the competition,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
‘We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,’ says Rakul Preet Singh
Next article
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown
This May Also Interest You
News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

Sports

SA20: Magala is the most impressive bowler of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, says Venkatapathy Raju

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown

News

‘We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

News

'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

Sports

India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women's singles

Technology

JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies

Technology

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Sports

I like Livingstone's batting, Sachin sir is also my role model: Shafali Verma

Technology

How indoor air pollution is 5 times worse than outdoors

News

Anurag Kashyap went back to pen and paper to pen a script after a long time

Technology

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

Technology

India 5G phone market to expand over 70 per cent by end of 2023: Report

Technology

Microsoft Azure OpenAI service now generally available, ChatGPT coming soon

News

Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen start shooting for 'Aarya Season 3'

Sports

ILT20: UAE stars Waseem, Sanchit produce blockbuster performances in opening weekend

News

Selena Gomez has found love in 'The Chainsmokers' star Drew Taggart

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US