scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New non-invasive, portable ‘fastball’ test to detect Alzheimer’s faster

By Agency News Desk

London, July 13 (IANS) A team of British researchers have developed a non-invasive and portable test to improve early detection for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Developed by researchers from the universities of Bath and Bristol, the ‘fastball’ test is passive, completely non-invasive and measures patients’ brain waves whilst they watch a series of flashing images displayed on a screen.

The technology requires users to wear an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset, which is linked to a computer for analysis.

Dementia is typically diagnosed too late, at a point at which the disease has damaged the brain beyond repair. This can be up to 20 years after dementia first started to develop.

Current diagnosis often relies on a series of subjective questions to test a person’s memory, which is limited and can be impacted by a person’s education, language skills or nervousness.

Fastball is a passive test, meaning the person doing the test does not need to understand the task or be aware of their memory response. Crucially, it is also portable, meaning that diagnoses in the future could be carried out anywhere, including in a patient’s home.

By testing more people earlier and more regularly, the team believes it could help lower the age of diagnosis by up to five years in the short-term and by more in the future.

“Quicker, more accurate ways to diagnose dementia are greatly needed so that patients can get treatments earlier and families can plan better for the future, which is why we are so excited for the potential of Fastball EEG,” said Dr George Stothart, the project co-lead and a cognitive neuroscientist based in the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath.

“A quick, easy-to-administer memory test, like Fastball, could transform a patient’s journey to diagnosis. As we adopt new treatments into clinical practice, we will need to scale-up our ability to diagnose people at an early stage of Alzheimer’s and avoid language barriers. Fastball offers the opportunity to improve Alzheimer’s diagnosis equitably,” added Dr Liz Coulthard, Associate Professor in Dementia Neurology at the University of Bristol.

The scientists testing the device have been awarded a 1.5 million pound funding boost by the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film
Next article
Idris Elba tells fans to keep their fingers crossed for a second 'Luther' movie
This May Also Interest You
News

Idris Elba tells fans to keep their fingers crossed for a second 'Luther' movie

News

When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: 'We didn't get the total we were expecting', admits Harmanpreet after 4-wicket loss

Technology

Meta to release commercial AI model like ChatGPT, Bard

News

'It's a vulnerable time,' says Reese Witherspoon on her divorce from Tim Toth

News

Craig Mazin says, he is 'philosophically aligned' to WGA

Sports

Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters FC from Mumbai City FC

Sports

3rd T20I: Spinners, Shamima hand Bangladesh consolation victory over India

News

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon call 'Oppenheimer' the 'biggest story of their lives'

Technology

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off 225 employees in fresh round

Sports

Cricket Ireland confirms departure of Nathan Hauritz from spin-bowling coach role

Technology

Your canine friends can now pave way for cancer cure in humans

News

Nitesh Tiwari speaks on 'unfulfilled' wish, inspiration behind 'Bawaal'

Technology

Tesla car for Rs 20 lakh in India still a distant dream, say experts

News

Manish Raisinghan joins cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket on return to the format against Sri Lanka

News

Kajol believes everyone should voice their opinion

News

Jonah Hill's attorneys deny Alexa Nikolas' claims of the actor kissing her without consent

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US