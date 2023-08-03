New Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) TPV Technology, the license partner of Philips, on Thursday announced the launch of a new Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer in the country.

The Philips TAB7007 soundbar will be available for Rs 21,990 at all leading e-commerce platforms across the country.

The new soundbar is equipped with a “2.1CH wireless subwoofer that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 240W dynamic sound output,” the company said in a statement.

It has two front-firing speakers resulting in a true surround sound effect, especially with the integration of Dolby Audio.

“In India, the demand for soundbars has escalated as they can be connected to a wide range of devices, such as televisions, laptops, PCs, music players and smartphones,” said Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India.

“In our endeavour to provide consumers with State-of-the-art technology & value for money, we have introduced the all-new Philips TAB7007 soundbar, offering a culmination of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design, and high-quality audio performance for an immersive sound experience,” Jasra added.

The new soundbar is outfitted with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, USB Connections, Optical-in and Audio-in and Advanced HDMI ARC technology.

“The Philips TAB7007 soundbar boasts a unique geometric design with low and slim-profile subwoofer, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television,” the company said. It also comes with Robust Metal Grille for clear sound from space battles to moments of quiet emotion.

