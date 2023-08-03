scorecardresearch
New Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) TPV Technology, the license partner of Philips, on Thursday announced the launch of a new Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer in the country.

The Philips TAB7007 soundbar will be available for Rs 21,990 at all leading e-commerce platforms across the country.

The new soundbar is equipped with a “2.1CH wireless subwoofer that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 240W dynamic sound output,” the company said in a statement.

It has two front-firing speakers resulting in a true surround sound effect, especially with the integration of Dolby Audio.

“In India, the demand for soundbars has escalated as they can be connected to a wide range of devices, such as televisions, laptops, PCs, music players and smartphones,” said Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India.

“In our endeavour to provide consumers with State-of-the-art technology & value for money, we have introduced the all-new Philips TAB7007 soundbar, offering a culmination of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design, and high-quality audio performance for an immersive sound experience,” Jasra added.

The new soundbar is outfitted with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, USB Connections, Optical-in and Audio-in and Advanced HDMI ARC technology.

“The Philips TAB7007 soundbar boasts a unique geometric design with low and slim-profile subwoofer, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television,” the company said. It also comes with Robust Metal Grille for clear sound from space battles to moments of quiet emotion.

–IANS

aj/svn

4
