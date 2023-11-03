New Relic hires ex-Oracle executive Prasad Rai as India VP sales

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Web analytics and observability platform New Relic on Friday announced the appointment of ex-Oracle executive Prasad Rai as its Vice President Sales for India.

Rai will head New Relic India’s sales teams to help the company grow its footprint across key verticals including e-commerce, media and financial services, while deepening engagements with new and existing customers.

Most recently, Rai was Vice President, Global Strategic Clients Group at Oracle India, where he was responsible for the stewardship of key enterprise customers across entire range of products and services.

“Prasad is positioned to help the India team capitalise on this opportunity by supporting our customers in the subcontinent at every stage of their observability journey,” said New Relic Senior Vice President, Kris Day.

The New Relic observability platform enables organisations to achieve greater scale and efficiency, improve uptime and performance, and accelerate time to market to deliver excellent customer experiences.

Last year, New Relic opened new offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“The combination of a growing cloud market and the outstanding reputation of the New Relic suite of all-in-one observability products represents a prime opportunity for the India market,” said Rai.

New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software.

–IANS

na/