scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 20 (IANS) New York City is sinking about 1-2 mm per year, from the weight of its skyscrapers, finds a study showing that the increasing sea level rise could put its over 8 million population at risk of coastal flooding.

The study, published in the journal Earth’s Future, showed that the city faces accelerating inundation risk from sea level rise, subsidence, and increasing storm intensity from natural and anthropogenic causes.

Satellite observations made by researchers at the United States Geological Survey demonstrated an average 1-2 mm/year subsidence rate across New York City. However, certain parts of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and northern Staten Island were found to be sinking at a much faster rate of 2.75mm each year.

“New York is emblematic of growing coastal cities all over the world that are observed to be subsiding meaning there is a shared global challenge of mitigation against a growing inundation hazard,” the researchers said, warning that new buildings in the city could be at increased threat of floods.

As coastal cities grow globally, the combination of construction densification and sea level rise imply increasing inundation hazard.

“Every additional high-rise building constructed at coastal, river, or lakefront settings could contribute to future flood risk,” the researchers said, stressing the need to increase mitigation strategies.

Further, the researchers found that areas with clay-rich soil are likely to see an increase in subsidence “because of the material softness and ability to flow under pressure”.

The study showed that major cities around the world are expected to grow disproportionately relative to rural areas, with a projected 70 per cent of the world’s population living in cities by 2050.

Major cities on every continent except Antarctica are observed to be subsiding, and the issue may be worsened as populations grow.

“Increasing urbanisation will likely exacerbate subsidence by groundwater extraction and/or construction density, which combined with accelerating sea level rise implies a growing flood hazard in coastal cities,” the geologists said, calling for mitigation strategies against inundation in growing coastal cities.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zomato elevates Rakesh Ranjan as food delivery CEO
Next article
Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade
This May Also Interest You
News

Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

'Wagle Ki Duniya' stars Sumeet, Pariva open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

News

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Hrithik Roshan fuels ‘War 2’ speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on ‘yuddhabhumi’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US