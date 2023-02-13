scorecardresearch
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube to launch access on Sep 10

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has confirmed the access date for National Football League (NFL) Sunday Ticket, which will start from September 10.

“The 2023 regular season begins on September 7, 2023, and access to NFL Sunday Ticket begins on September 10, 2023,” according to a page advertising the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV.

The company also confirmed that YouTube TV subscribers will be eligible for “special offers” on the package.

“Coming this fall. Sign up for emails now to get updates and special offers for NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV members are eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket special offers in the spring,” the page reads.

YouTube further explains that YouTube TV subscribers can “save more” than those who purchase NFL Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube Primetime Channels.

In December last year, YouTube inked a $2 billion annual deal with the NFL to acquire exclusive rights for the Sunday Ticket, a subscription-only package that allows football fans to watch most Sunday afternoon games.

“For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was quoted as saying.

–IANS

shs/dpb

