scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nigar Shaji, a woman ISRO scientist helmed Aditya-L1 mission

By Agency News Desk

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 2 (IANS) Women power at the Indian space agency is slowly coming to the fore and that too in the interplanetary missions.

The lastest is Niger Shaji, Project Director for Aditya-L1 mission, India’s mission to the Sun.

A native of Shengottai in Tamil Nadu, the 59-year-old Shaji did her schooling in a government school there.

A bright student – she stood district first in her 10th standard and school first in her 12th standard.

Completing her engineering degree in a college in Tirunelveli, Shaji completed M.Tech from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi and then joined Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Over the years she was involved in various projects and the responsibility of heading Aditya-L1 came to her about eight years back.

“I have been heading this complex project for eight years. It was a challenging project. To place the spacecraft in the halo orbit itself is a major challenge. Further the payloads were also first of its kind,” Shaji told IANS.

She said her husband, a mechanical engineer, is working in Dubai, son a Ph.D is working in Netherlands and daughter is a qualified doctor and is studying post graduation.

It may be recalled that two women played a key role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission viz., the Project Director M.Vanitha and the Mission Director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava.

Similarly in the case of Chandrayaan-3, Kalpana, Deputy Director played a key role.

–IANS

vj/shb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Moon lander, rover working well, process to put them to sleep to begin
Next article
Web Series Review | The Freelancer | Insightful look at ‘their world’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US