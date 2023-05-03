scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80%: Airbnb

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80 per cent in 2022 when compared to 2021 and private room ‘Hosts’ in the country earned over Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) through hosting on the platform, hospitality major Airbnb said on Wednesday.

This increase can be attributed to the affordability and the unique stay experiences that a private room Host provides, making them an attractive option for solo travelers or duos or millennials.

Airbnb’s internal data shows that in Q1 2023, more than 75 per cent of reviewed stays in a private room in India received five star ratings from guests.

Globally last year, more than 80 per cent of private room stays were under $100 a night (approx under Rs 8,200 a night), with the average rate of a private room in India as Rs 2,572 per night.

The company also introduced Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb.

“We’re also launching over 50 new features and upgrades that address top feedback from our guests and Hosts across the end-to-end Airbnb experience,” said the company.

Every Airbnb Room will feature a Host Passport, which will help guests get to know their Host before booking their stay. Airbnb has also created a Rooms category with over 1 million listings across the globe, redesigned filters and added new privacy features to enhance the overall guest experience.

“Currently, on Airbnb, there are private rooms in more than 60,000 cities and towns around the world,” said the company.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study
Next article
When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake
This May Also Interest You
News

When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake

Health & Lifestyle

Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study

News

Cannes to bestow Honorary Palme d'Or upon Michael Douglas

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Well, you've decided it's my last', Dhoni's cheeky reply on his retirement, swansong tour

News

Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global

Technology

Surgical masks can help kids fight respiratory infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Healthy internet use may help protect against dementia, reveals study

Technology

MobiKwik's revenue grows to Rs 560 cr in FY23, gears up for 2X growth

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's AI radiology company Annalise.ai enters India

Sports

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Sports

BAI to conduct selection trials for Asian Games squad from May 4-7

News

Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian

Sports

IPL 2023: Lost mainly because there were no significant partnerships at top of the order, admits Shubman Gill

Sports

Barca Director of Football Alemany set to leave

Sports

Indian Women's League: Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC (preview)

News

Mumbai hotel staff break into a dance to welcome Backstreet Boys

Technology

Promising startups still have reason to cheer amid funding winter

Technology

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US