scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 1 (IANS) Japanese gaming giant Nintendo will reportedly launch its next-generation console in the second half of next year.

The company will make sure that it has ample stock available on day one to prevent the kind of shortages faced by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, reports VGC, citing sources.

Even though the specifics of the device are being highly guarded, some people hinted that it would be possible to utilise the next-gen console in the portable mode, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

According to other two sources, the new Nintendo console could launch with an LCD screen, instead of the more premium OLED, to reduce costs.

Like its predecessor, the upcoming console will also accept physical games via a cartridge slot, the sources said.

It is still unclear whether the new product would come with backwards compatibility support for Switch games (physical and digital).

According to Tokyo-based industry consultant Serkan Toto, a new console launch in 2024 would make sense for Nintendo, given that sales of its Switch hardware and software are expected to decrease by double digits this year.

“I would generally say that looking at Nintendo’s financials, it seems clear that it’s time for a new piece of hardware in 2024,” Toto said.

“Hardware is already projected to fall 16.5 per cent year-on-year in the current fiscal, while the minus for software is expected to hit 15.9 per cent,” he added.

He further mentioned that “the only way to stop these losses from totally ballooning next fiscal is a new device, and the second half of 2024 sounds like a realistic release window to me.”

–IANS

aj/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background
Next article
Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Billionaire Jack Ma invests in fishery & agriculture startup

Technology

Short video app Chingari crosses 100 mn downloads on Google Play store

Technology

Online gamers from small towns seek withdrawal of 'punitive' 28% GST

News

Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

News

Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran the house in struggling days

News

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

News

Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for ‘Daya ben’ character

Sports

BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

News

Will Matthew McConaughey swap Hollywood for a career in politics?

News

Why it took so long to come up with ‘Made In Heaven 2’, Reema Kagti reveals

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US