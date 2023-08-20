scorecardresearch
Nissan recalls over 236K small cars over steering control issue

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Japanese automaker Nissan has issued a recall notice for more than 2,36,000 small cars in the US due to a potential issue leading to a loss of steering control. 

According to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a bent tie rod can break and cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The affected vehicles include certain Sentra compact cars from the model years 2020 through 2022.

Tie rods play a crucial role in steering, as they help move the wheels.

“Owners are advised to contact their dealer for transport assistance if they are experiencing an off-centre steering wheel or vibration. As an interim repair, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods, free of charge. Once newly designed parts are available, dealers will replace both left and right tie rods, free of charge,” the notice reads.

Moreover, the notice mentioned that interim letters are expected to be mailed starting from October 5. A second letter will be issued once the final remedy is available.

According to the documents, many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to address the same issue. Vehicles repaired under the previous recall will require new tie rods when they are ready.

Earlier this month, Japanese automotive giant Toyota recalled around 1,68,000 recently manufactured vehicles in the US over a potential fire risk. The recall involves certain 2022 and 2023 model-year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a plastic fuel tube which could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire,” Toyota said in a recall notice.

5
