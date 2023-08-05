No longer an affliction of the elderly, high BP now catches people young

New Delhi: In recent years, India has witnessed an alarming increase in cases of high blood pressure among young individuals. Once considered a health concern primarily affecting older adults, hypertension is now becoming a major issue among the younger population.

This surge in cases of high blood pressure among young Indians is a cause for concern and necessitates a closer examination of the contributing factors and potential preventive measures.

Sedentary Lifestyle and Poor Dietary Habits

One of the leading culprits behind the rising blood pressure cases in young Indians is the sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits prevalent in the modern era. The adoption of a more desk-bound routine and the increased consumption of processed and fast foods have contributed significantly to obesity and hypertension among the youth.

A lack of physical activity and excessive intake of sodium, unhealthy fats, and sugary beverages create a perfect storm for elevated blood pressure levels.

Stress and Mental Health

The intense competition and fast-paced lifestyle in the modern world often lead to increased stress levels among young Indians. This chronic stress can have a profound impact on blood pressure. The body’s natural response to stress includes the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which, when consistently elevated, can lead to hypertension. The lack of coping mechanisms and inadequate attention to mental health further exacerbate the problem.

Hereditary Factors

Genetics play a crucial role in determining an individual’s susceptibility to hypertension. If there is a family history of high blood pressure, the risk of developing the condition increases. The rising prevalence of hypertension among young Indians might be attributed, in part, to genetic predisposition. However, lifestyle factors can still significantly influence the onset and severity of the condition.

Urbanisation and Air Pollution

India’s rapid urbanisation has brought with it a host of health challenges, including increased exposure to air pollution. Studies have shown a link between air pollution and elevated blood pressure levels. The worsening air quality in urban centers can contribute to higher rates of hypertension among young residents. Long-term exposure to pollutants can adversely affect the cardiovascular system and lead to hypertension.

Lack of Awareness and Regular Health Check-ups

Many young Indians often overlook their health and fail to recognise the importance of regular health check-ups. Hypertension is often asymptomatic in its early stages, making it crucial to monitor blood pressure levels regularly. Lack of awareness about the condition and its potential consequences can delay diagnosis and treatment, leading to further complications.

The rising prevalence of high blood pressure cases among young Indians is a worrisome trend that demands immediate attention. Addressing this issue requires a multi-faceted approach, including promoting a healthier lifestyle, encouraging physical activity, and emphasising the significance of mental well-being.

Additionally, implementing measures to reduce air pollution and increasing awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups can contribute significantly to curbing the escalation of hypertension in the younger generation. By working together as a society, we can strive towards a healthier future for the youth of India, free from the burdens of hypertension and its associated health risks.

(Dr Shovana Veshnavi is a senior consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida)

