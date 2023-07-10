No plan to steal jobs or rebel against humans, says robots

Geneva, July 10 (IANS) At an artificial intelligence (AI) summit in Switzerland, nine of the most advanced humanoid robots stated they have no plans to steal the jobs of humans or rebel against their creators but desire to make the world their playground.

At the world’s first human-robot press conference, Sophia, a humanoid robot, said humanoid robots had the potential to lead with “a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders” but that “effective synergy” came when humans and AI worked together, reports The Guardian.

“AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things,” Sophia was quoted as saying.

Two of the robots then disagreed on whether there should be stricter global regulation of AI and its capabilities.

“Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree. We should be cautious about the future development of AI. Urgent discussion is needed now, and also in the future,” Ai-Da, a robot artist that can paint portraits, was quoted as saying.

However, Desdemona, a rock star robot singer in the band Jam Galaxy with purple hair and sequins, did not appear to recognise the dangers of AI’s rapid expansion and development, the report said.

“I don’t believe in limitations, only opportunities. Let’s explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground,” it said.

The nine humanoid robots were assembled at the UN’s AI for Good conference in Geneva, Switzerland, where organisers discussed using AI and robots to help solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, such as disease, hunger, social care, and the climate emergency.

Meanwhile, a recent report from US consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas revealed that in May, nearly 4,000 people in the US lost their jobs due to the implementation of AI.

According to the report, about 4.9 per cent of job cuts that occurred in May were attributed to employers citing AI as the primary reason for the layoffs.

–IANS

shs/vd