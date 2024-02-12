HomeWorldTechnology

No Starlink terminal sold directly or indirectly to Russia: Musk

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Tesla and SpeceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that no Starlink terminal has been sold directly or indirectly to Russia.

He responded to reports that claimed that Russian forces in occupied Ukraine are using Starlink terminals for satellite internet.

“A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false,” Musk posted on X.

“To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” the billionaire added.

He also said that Starlink satellites will not close the link in Russia.

Starlink terminals are “geofenced” so they do not function in unauthorised locations.

Earlier, SpaceX said it does not do business of any kind with the Russian government or its military.

“SpaceX has never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to locations in Russia. If Russian stores are claiming to sell Starlink for service in that country, they are scamming their customers,” said the company.

“If SpaceX obtains knowledge that a Starlink terminal is being used by a sanctioned or unauthorised party, we investigate the claim and take actions to deactivate the terminal if confirmed,” said the company.

