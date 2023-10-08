scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100% stake in PublishMe

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm on Wednesday said it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in game marketing agency PublishME for $2 million from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies and Ozgur Ozalp.

The integration of PublishME into NODWIN Gaming’s global emerging market network are poised to enhance NODWIN Gaming’s existing solutions capabilities for publishers and brands alike.

The acquisition will provide essential tailwinds for NODWIN Gaming to drive its mission of leading the emerging market sports media landscape.

“As NODWIN Gaming continues to expand its presence across the globe, with particular emphasis on pivotal emerging markets the new BRICS global network. The inclusion of PublishME stands as a natural and integral progression to allow us to help Publishers and Brands understand and access this emerging market,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

PublishME excels in crafting engaging and effective communications to connect brands with gamers.

It offers game launch plans, social media management, sponsorship, and activations to its partners.

PublishME will rename itself to NODWIN Gaming in the Middle East but retain the PublishME name in its original market in Turkey.

PublishME founder Ozgur Ozalp will also transition over to NODWIN Gaming as the CEO of NODWIN Gaming Dubai.

“We see significant synergies between Nodwin Gaming and PublishME and this transaction will enable Nodwin to get a stronger foothold into the Middle East esports market,” said Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain.

–IANS

na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noise releases its 1st smart ring 'Luna Ring'
Next article
Musk tops Forbes' 400 richest people in US, Bezos ranks 2nd
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US