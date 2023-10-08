NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100% stake in PublishMe

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm on Wednesday said it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in game marketing agency PublishME for $2 million from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies and Ozgur Ozalp.

The integration of PublishME into NODWIN Gaming’s global emerging market network are poised to enhance NODWIN Gaming’s existing solutions capabilities for publishers and brands alike.

The acquisition will provide essential tailwinds for NODWIN Gaming to drive its mission of leading the emerging market sports media landscape.

“As NODWIN Gaming continues to expand its presence across the globe, with particular emphasis on pivotal emerging markets the new BRICS global network. The inclusion of PublishME stands as a natural and integral progression to allow us to help Publishers and Brands understand and access this emerging market,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

PublishME excels in crafting engaging and effective communications to connect brands with gamers.

It offers game launch plans, social media management, sponsorship, and activations to its partners.

PublishME will rename itself to NODWIN Gaming in the Middle East but retain the PublishME name in its original market in Turkey.

PublishME founder Ozgur Ozalp will also transition over to NODWIN Gaming as the CEO of NODWIN Gaming Dubai.

“We see significant synergies between Nodwin Gaming and PublishME and this transaction will enable Nodwin to get a stronger foothold into the Middle East esports market,” said Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain.

–IANS

na/