Noise releases its 1st smart ring 'Luna Ring'

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Homegrown technology company Noise on Wednesday released its first smart ring — “Luna Ring”, designed to augment the smart wearable experience and users’ lifestyle patterns effectively.

The smart ring is now available to buy from the company’s official website at an exclusive price of Rs 14,999.

It comes in seven ring sizes and five colours — Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black and Midnight Black.

Monitoring sleep, readiness, and activity scores daily, the Luna Ring provides valuable insights and recommendations to optimise rest patterns and overall health. The temperature sensor tracks body variations influenced by diet and exercise.

“Designed with utmost precision and care, Luna Ring represents an innovation aimed at enhancing the lives of our users, enabling them to pursue their best and healthiest selves,” Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said in a statement.

“The validations from certified institutions reinforce our confidence that Luna Ring will make a significant impact on our consumers’ lives, fostering overall well-being,” he added.

With a subscription-free experience and access to insights on the brand’s in-house Luna Ring App, the smart ring offers automatic firmware updates.

Moreover, the company said that Luna Ring’s advanced sensors — Infrared PPG, Skin Temperature, and 3-axis accelerometer, offer exceptionally accurate health tracking capabilities with precise optical sensor alignment for accurate data. In-built algorithms and personalised nudges offer tailor-made insights and accurate results.

The new wearable is designed with an ultra-lightweight 3mm form factor, offering a second-skin feel. Crafted from fighter-jet grade titanium and a diamond-like coating, it ensures resistance to scratches and corrosion, providing robust build quality, according to the company.

