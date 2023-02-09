scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nokia bolsters manufacturing of fibre broadband equipment in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Nokia on Thursday announced that it will extend manufacturing of fibre broadband equipment at its factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai as the country enters the 5G era.

The GPON optical line terminals (OLTs) will be manufactured at Nokia’s Chennai factory amid increased demand from customers in India and worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Nokia is currently a participant in the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and is extending its production capacity Chennai in response to growing demand.

“As the momentum towards 5G networks and new hybrid usage models push operators towards increasingly distributed network architectures, service providers are investing in fibre to build out and upgrade their existing networks,” said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

Nokia is the leader in FTTx solutions globally and is innovating rapidly to introduce next generation PON solutions.

Demand for fiber is also shifting to new regions with the Asia-Pacific region seeing strong demand in markets like Japan, India and Southeast Asia.

Much of this demand will be seen in the form of fiber to the home (FTTH) but there is also significant demand from mobile network operators (MNOs) as they deploy 5G and need next-generation fibre in their transport networks to carry the expected surge in data traffic.

Nokia said its planned production of PON OLTs in India will give a boost to expand the company’s production base and geographic reach.

“India is seeing massive demand for fibre connectivity from both fixed and mobile operators. OLT production at our Chennai plant will offer a timely boost to meeting this demand in a timely way,” said Sanjay Malik, SVP and Head of India Market at Nokia.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Rohanpreet gifts wife Neha Kakkar a romantic song 'Gham Khushiyan' for V-Day
Next article
Microsoft Edge to get Adobe Acrobat PDF tech in March
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US