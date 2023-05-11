scorecardresearch
Nokia launches new affordable smartphone 'C22' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday announced the launch of its new budget smartphone — ‘C22’, with improved drop protection, in India.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone comes available in Charcoal, Sand and Purple colours in 4GB (2GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 6GB (4GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) clubbed with 64GB storage configuration, which is available for purchase from May 11.

“The Nokia C-series has always been about providing reliable, affordable smartphones that offer a great user experience and Nokia C22 is no exception delivering better durability against drops, resulting in a robust device that you can trust to last and keep for longer,” Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia C22 comes with a three-day battery life, dual 13MP rear and 8MP selfie cameras backed by advanced imaging algorithms, an Octa-core processor and an Android 13 (Go edition) operating system straight out of the box.

The smartphone features a big 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery which is supported by the Battery Saver feature.

For splash and dust protection, the phone is rated IP52 to keep the phone safe from scuffs and scrapes.

