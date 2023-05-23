scorecardresearch
Nokia launches new budget smartphone 'C32' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched a new budget-friendly smartphone ‘C32’, with a 50MP Dual camera in India.

Nokia C32 comes in three colour variants — Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink –with 7GB + 64GB and 7GB + 128 GB storage and memory configurations at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499, respectively, which are available to buy from the company’s official website and key retail stores starting Tuesday.

“The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes,” Ravi Kunwar, VP-India and APAC, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The new Nokia C32 features a bright 6.5-inch HD+ display, toughened glass back, dual-tone finish and elegant straight sidewalls.

The 50MP AI dual main camera and 8MP selfie camera are supported by powerful imaging algorithms to get the most out of the hardware.

The IP52-rated protection safeguards Nokia C32 from scratches, drops, and daily wear and tear.

The new C32 also comes with 3GB of extra virtual RAM with memory extension for smoother app usage.

The phone also comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

–IANS

