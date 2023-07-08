scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nord 3 brings flagship features to mid-range segment in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Nord series, which experienced a substantial 40 per cent (year-on-year) growth in terms of shipments during Q1 2023, has now brought flagship features to the mid-range segment with Nord 3 5G, making cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience.

A company spokesperson told IANS on Saturday that initial response to the Nord 3 has been incredibly positive, and “we firmly believe it is our best offering from the Nord segment yet”.

“Nord 3 will provide users with the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology and affordability, empowering them to explore, create, and connect in exciting new ways,” the spokesperson added.

From its immersive display and powerful camera to its efficient RAM management, every aspect of the Nord 3 has been meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled user experience, according to the company.

Starting with its display, with a large 6.7-inch flat screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate, it provides an exceptional multimedia viewing and gaming experience. The 50 MP Sony IMX890 Main Camera, coupled with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensures stunning and stable photos and videos.

It also showcases superior RAM management with 16GB RAM and the innovative RAM-Vita algorithm, enabling fast and smooth performance along with optimised battery health.

“Together, these three key features enhance the Nord 3’s functionality, delivering a versatile and premium smartphone experience,” the spokesperson added.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G model also achieved remarkable success earlier, securing the second spot in the premium segment (Rs 30,000- Rs 45,000) with a 30 per cent market share.

“Given this positive reception from our users, we will continue riding high with this momentum for the Nord series through 2023,” the spokesperson told IANS.

–IANS

shs/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting
Next article
Parvati Sehgal is inspired by Anupam Kher to shatter fear of being typecast
This May Also Interest You
News

Parvati Sehgal is inspired by Anupam Kher to shatter fear of being typecast

News

'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting

News

K-pop powerhouse TXT team up with Jonas Brothers for new single 'Do It Like That'

News

‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to debut in theatres on February 16, 2024

Technology

Global public cloud revenue crosses $500 bn, Microsoft leads

Technology

Blood plasma proteins can better explain long Covid: Study

News

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx is 'all good' in new health update about 'Django Unchained' star

Technology

Board games can help boost maths ability in young children: Study

News

Ringo Starr talks about 'New' Beatles Track at 83rd b'day celebration

Technology

Don't want to replace Twitter but create less angry place for users: Instagram head

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Offers feature-rich experience at affordable price

News

With over 100 VFX industrial light, Harrison Ford de-aged for 'Indiana Jones 5'

News

Manoj Muntashir finally tenders 'unconditional apologies' for 'Adipurush'

Technology

China slaps hefty fines on Alibaba, Tencent as part of regulatory crackdown

Technology

Job cuts drop 49% in US in June, lowest in 7 months

News

Alia wishes 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor on b’day: 'You make everything wonderful'

Technology

Meta launches Android beta for Threads that reached 70 mn users

Technology

Twitter sues top law firm that received $90 mn in Musk deal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US