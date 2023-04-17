scorecardresearch
Nord series gears up to provide flagship-level features at affordable prices

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The popular Nord series of smartphones will provide flagship level features at an affordable price and enable more consumers to step into the premium experience, the global smartphone brand said on Monday.

The past few years have been special for the Nord category.

“In fact, last year Nord line-up forayed into the hearable and the wearable segment with the launch of the Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and the Nord Watch, further strengthening the Nord ecosystem and making the signature OnePlus experience more accessible to the community and the masses,” a company spokesperson told IANS.

Being the first global Nord launch of this year, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs several firsts for the Nord line up and represents exceptional features at an affordable price. 

“The 108MP primary camera excels in capturing fine details of objects during the day and even at night with its ‘Nightscape’ mode. The large sensor allows 3x in-sensor lossless zoom that allows users to focus on the objects they want to capture with crisp details,” the spokesperson added.

Moreover, it is the first time a CE series smartphone comes packed with both fast charging and a large 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC support.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is also the first Nord device to feature ‘Endurance Edition’ which so far has only been available on flagships devices.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers an unparalleled audio-visual experience, featuring a revolutionary dual stereo speaker system and a cutting-edge 200 per cent Ultra Volume Mode.

This technology allows for an enhanced audio experience that is both immersive and high-quality, while maintaining a powerful and dynamic sound output.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers virtual RAM extension up to 8GB that keeps the device quick, fluid, and responsive even when it is heavily loaded with tasks.

“Furthermore, this device boasts a flagship-level 120Hz display, a first for the Nord series, which provides an unrivaled smoothness for one’s viewing and browsing needs. Together, these features combine to create a seamless user experience,” said the company spokesperson.

The Nord CE 2 5G emerged as the top selling 5G smartphone model in H1 2022, surpassing other industry players (as per Counterpoint Research).

“Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has also received an overwhelming response from our consumers and community. The device was sold out online for the first day of sale within just a few hours of open sale,” the spokesperson informed.

