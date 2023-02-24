scorecardresearch
Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Not just Galaxy S23 series, engineers and researchers at Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) are working on creating multi-device experiences between personal home and open ecosystem devices for Indian consumers, its top executive has said.

Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, SRI-Bangalore, told IANS that at Samsung, they call it Calm Technology, where devices connect seamlessly for a more intelligent consumer experience that takes place instantly.

“What we are trying to tell the consumer is when more devices come into your life, you should not be adapting to how the devices want you to use them. Devices need to adapt to your needs and do automatic inter-device experiences,” Shah said.

“I think there is a lot of focus at SRI-Bangalore and there is a big team working on creating multi device experiences between personal home and open ecosystem devices,” he emphasized.

Samsung has created multiple devices that are in people’s homes and in personal lives.

“In your personal life, there is your smartphone, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Tablet and now Galaxy Book3 that we recently launched. Then there are smart home devices like washing machines, refrigerators, family hubs, robot vacuum cleaners and smart televisions,” he said.

Eventually, “we are an open ecosystem company for many third-party devices like your door sensor, smart plug, LED light bulb, etc. So all of these devices, when they are working independently, give you a certain amount of experience but when they work connectedly, they just take your experience to another level,” Shah told IANS.

This is what Samsung R&D Centre in Bengaluru, the company’s largest software R&D centre outside South Korea, is busy achieving at the moment.

In India, when we look at the young consumers’ lifestyles, the first thing they want is personal space.

So, you just put your Galaxy Buds in and then only you are enjoying the content on your TV.

“But also, when a call comes on your mobile, it automatically switches and it automatically brings you back into your TV programme or your gaming experience without getting disturbed. So, we have these kinds of multi-device connected experiences without the user having to do anything,” said Shah.

The SRI-Bangalore has about 250 startups that it is connected with on how they can modify their products, their services, their experiences based on Samsung’s consumer understanding and to match with its consumer needs.

SRI-B contributed towards the development of breakthrough innovations in the new Galaxy S23 series by closely collaborating with Korean teams and other overseas R&D centres like Samsung Research America (SRA).

The SRI-B engineers made significant contributions to the development of key features in the Galaxy S23 camera, multi-device experience (SmartThings), on-device AI, 5G and services.

In camera, the SRI-B engineers focused on continuous R&D efforts to enhance the smartphone photography experience in every flagship device.

To provide the best capture, edit and share experience, the engineers have contributed to the development of Photo Remaster and Object Eraser features.

Moreover, the engineers also contributed to the development of seamless IoT (Internet of Things) device registration services known as “Calm Technology” and have been part of the team to achieve the world’s first matter-certified IoT ecosystem device.

To enhance the Galaxy’s One UI experience, the SRI-B engineers contributed to On Device Intelligence Powered Personalisation, Productivity & Automation features which provide convenience in consumers’ daily lives.

–IANS

na/

