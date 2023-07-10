scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nothing announces opening of 1st 'Customer Service Centre' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Monday announced the opening of its first exclusive Customer Service Centre in India. 

The new service centre is scheduled to open in Bengaluru in August to provide customer support and after-sales services.

The company also said that it is expanding its coverage of service centres from 230 to over 300 by the end of July, serving 19000 pin codes across the country.

“At Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products and software experience, we are equally committed towards after-sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our exclusive service centre that will foster trust and establish credibility among our esteemed customers in India,” Manu Sharma, GM, and VP, of Nothing India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said is also planning to launch five exclusive service centres in five cities by 2023 and 20 more exclusive service centres across cities by 2024.

Nothing is also increasing its customer service team by 50 per cent, ensuring continued excellence in services and customer satisfaction.

Further, the company mentioned that the new service centre will be hosting service camps for Nothing customers periodically and customers can buy accessories, care packs for accidental/liquid damage, and warranty upgrade packs as well at these centres.

Nothing is set to launch its upcoming Phone (2) on July 11 in the country.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone
Next article
'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot
This May Also Interest You
News

Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

News

'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot

News

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

News

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out translucent bars on iOS

News

Fans cheer Saira Banu as she flaunts '22-inch waistline' in throwback pic

News

Virat Kohli turns cameraman for Anushka Sharma’s London walk reel on Instagram

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan caught smoking on the stage

Technology

Threads set to cross 100 mn users as Twitter traffic dips

Technology

Top US authors sue OpenAI, Meta over copyright infringement

Technology

Apple may launch MacBook with Samsung foldable display

Technology

Threads to feature auto-delete posts option

Technology

Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US