scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nothing debuts pop-up store 'Drops' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has debuted its pop-up store “Drops” in India.

The company launched Nothing Drops in Bengaluru for customers to buy the much-awaited Phone (2) with Ear (2) Black and related accessories in person.

Phone (2) will go on open sale in India on July 21, from 12 p.m. onwards.

For those eager to experience Phone (2) before that, they will be able to do so and pre-order it at the Bengaluru Nothing Drop location until July 16.

The opportunity to own Phone (2) arrives with an exclusive launch offer price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart (inclusive of bank, exchange, and EMI offers), said the company.

Phone (2) features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Moreover, it offers Nothing’s most premium smartphone camera experience to date, featuring a 32MP front camera, and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with a main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times more than its predecessor, Phone (1).

To further enhance the camera experience, Motion Capture 2.0, an advanced AI-based technology, facilitates the real-time identification of moving subjects to ensure precise focus on all crucial details in a frame.

Phone (2) offers video recording capabilities in 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bawaal' lands 4th on IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies
Next article
Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Ranking Series event citing 'food poisoning'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Ranking Series event citing 'food poisoning'

News

'Bawaal' lands 4th on IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies

News

T-Series Acquires Music Rights For Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Pan India Film, Hi Nanna

Sports

Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year

News

Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

News

First narration of 'Bawaal' left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed

News

Tom Cruise refused to let 'MI7' end on a cliffhanger

Sports

Indian online skill gamings stakeholders come together to save industry: 1m Indian jobs, 400m Indian users, $2.5b investments

News

Kevin Spacey denies 'sexual bully' allegations and having 'power wand'

Sports

India hopes high from MPS star athlete Arjun, only javelin thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

News

'IBD 3': Shakti Kapoor shares his mother's reaction when he bought his first sports car

News

'Kasargold' teaser promises a trippy crime drama

Technology

Twitter usage up by 3.5% week over week: Musk

News

Hayao Miyazaki's final films gets new title for US release

News

Raja Kumari showers love on Shah Rukh Khan; latter says ‘love you my thunder’

Sports

MotoGP Bharat to kickstart series of city tours, Hyderabad chapter takes off on July 16

News

Simon Pegg says Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie are like 'Lennon and McCartney'

Sports

Ashwin’s willingness to keep learning is remarkable, says Karim

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US