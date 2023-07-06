scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nothing Phone (2) pre-order passes sold out on Flipkart

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Thursday said the pre-order passes for its Phone (2), which is set to launch in India on July 11, have been sold out on its e-commerce partner Flipkart.

Nothing announced the pre-booking of the Phone (2) on June 29 on Flipkart.

The company said that is working on making more pre-order passes available soon.

“We are truly overwhelmed to receive such an amazing response for Nothing Phone (2). We want to assure our consumers in India that team Nothing in India is working round-the-clock to ramp up production in order to meet the demand of our consumers,” Manu Sharma, Vice President, and General Manager, Nothing India, said in a statement.

The Phone (2) will be equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to deliver exceptional performance, plus it will come pre-loaded with Nothing OS 2.0, with a completely redesigned User Interface.

Phone (2) is one of the most sustainable smartphones with recyclable materials and comes in plastic-free packaging, the company said.

Meanwhile, Nothing has announced that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.

“Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India,” Sharma said.

–IANS

shs/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OpenAI building new team to steer, control 'Superintelligent' AI systems
Next article
On Alisah’s first trip to Paris, Sushmita Sen and her ‘shona’ dance in front of Eiffel Tower
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Take care of your teeth to boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk

News

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said yes to 'Blind' because of Sujoy Ghosh

News

Complexity of relationships, darkness within embellish teaser of OTT series 'Kohrra'

News

'Khalasi' from 'Coke Studio Bharat' presents life of a sailor

Technology

New PharmEasy funding round 'sudden death' for founders: Ashneer Grover

News

Nandamuri Kalyanram plays British Secret Agent in ‘Devil’

Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin aims to expand beyond US: Report

News

Marion Cotillard to play Snow Queen in French director's new venture

News

On Alisah’s first trip to Paris, Sushmita Sen and her ‘shona’ dance in front of Eiffel Tower

Technology

OpenAI building new team to steer, control 'Superintelligent' AI systems

Technology

Apple may introduce new colours for iPhone 15 lineup

Technology

LG sets up 1st overseas TV R&D lab in Indonesia

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares poster of her new music video ‘Sazishen’ with Sumedh Mudgalkar

News

Prabhas unleashes a barrage of stellar action in ‘Salaar’ with stunning score

News

Kevin Spacey accused of laughing at his accuser during alleged sexual assault

News

Tom Cruise wants to continue making 'Mission: Impossible' films into his 80s

News

Singer CoCo Lee, voice of Disney’s ‘Mulan’, dies by suicide at 48

News

Kim Kardashian tearfully addresses Kanye West’s anti-semitism

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US