Nothing Phone (2) to get OS 2.5 update powered by Android 14

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Wednesday announced OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 update powered by Android 14 for its Phone (2).

By Agency News Desk
Nothing Phone (2) to get OS 2.5 update powered by Android 14 _ pic courtesy news agency

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Wednesday announced OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 update powered by Android 14 for its Phone (2). “OS 2.5 is Nothing’s most significant update since the launch of OS 2.0 in July. Packed with exciting new features to make your smartphone experience as efficient and personal as possible,” Nothing said.

“To deliver the most perfected update yet, Nothing is in the process of Beta testing on Phone (2). Open Beta 1 is your chance to get early access to our newest improvements,” it added.

The new update will include — a new photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen, a new screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions, an updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style, new solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance, and more.

Moreover, the company said that with any Open Beta, this version is not final and there is a possibility of software instabilities. Users already enrolled on the Beta will be able to update via Settings > System > System Update.

“We will be sure to update on the full Android 14 rollout to Phone (1) and Phone (2) devices at a later date,” the company mentioned.

