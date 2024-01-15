Now deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar comes out promoting gaming app

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to a deepfake video. On Monday, Tendulkar took to the micro-blogging site X, informing that his deepfake video promoting a gaming application is circulating on social media platforms.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” he wrote.

The video shows Tendulkar promoting an app called ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’, claiming that his daughter Sara Tendulkar is making good money by playing on this application.

In the video, Tendulkar appears to be sitting casually and promoting the app, but closer examination reveals that the video is fake.

Tendulkar is not the first celebrity to fall victim to deepfake videos. Recently, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s two new deepfake videos were shared on social media, purportedly promoting a so-called investing platform ‘Quantum AI’, claiming that the user of this new technology would be able to earn $3,000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) on the first working day.

One of the videos showed a morphed version of Murthy claiming to be working on a ‘Quantum AI’ project with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Deepfake videos of Bollywood stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, etc. and politicians also went viral in recent times.

–IANS/shs/rad