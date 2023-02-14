scorecardresearch
Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Samsung has added temperature sensor functionality in its Galaxy Watch5 series that will bring temperature-based period tracking to the wrist.

Samsung Electronics and Natural Cycles announced a partnership to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch5 series.

The new skin temperature-based cycle tracking capabilities will be available on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro within the second quarter in 32 markets. The feature is yet to be announced for the India market.

The partnership combines Samsung’s superior sensor technology with Natural Cycles’ innovative fertility technology to give users more detailed insight into their menstrual cycle.

Galaxy Watch5 users will be able to access advanced cycle tracking through the Cycle Tracking feature, which was recently approved by The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea.

The Cycle Tracking feature has also been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US.

“The Natural Cycles app has helped millions of women around the world take control of their fertility and this partnership will allow Samsung to leverage our fertility technology to offer temperature-based cycle tracking through a smartwatch for the first time,” said Dr Raoul Scherwitzl, co-founder and co-CEO of Natural Cycles.

The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if there is a temperature change in their surroundings or they move while sleeping.

With all data encrypted and stored on the user’s device itself, it gives users more control of their health data and better peace of mind.

“Consumers can now easily track their menstrual cycle right from their wrist, combining Natural Cycles’ innovative fertility technology with Samsung’s superior temperature sensor to provide a more holistic understanding of their health and wellbeing,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung.

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

