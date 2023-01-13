scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nvidia Broadcast can now simulate eye contact

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) Chip-maker Nvidia has announced that it has added new effects to NVIDIA Broadcast, its tool for live-streaming and video conferencing, including Eye Contact.

The new Eye Contact feature moves the eyes of the speaker to simulate eye contact with the camera which is achieved by estimating and aligning gaze, the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“The eyes retain their natural colour and blinks, and there’s even a disconnect feature in case you look too far away, to transition smoothly between simulated and real eyes.”

This new artificial intelligence (AI) effect is helpful for content creators who want to record themselves while reading their notes or a script, or want to avoid having to look directly at the camera.

However, the Eye Contact effect is currently in beta.

The company has also added a new Vignette effect which can be combined with a “subtle Background Blur effect to get an AI-simulated bokeh visual on your webcam, instantly improving visual quality,” Nvidia said.

Moreover, Broadcast integrated two of the “most popular community requested features” — the option to mirror your camera and to take a screenshot of users’ webcams.

“Broadcast continues its strong momentum with double the active users from the previous year. And over 20 partners have integrated Broadcast effects directly into their apps,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
New York nurses end strike with tentative deals reached
Next article
CLOSE-IN: Indian cricketers are now on a fitness chart but sportsman's body is not a measuring tool (IANS column)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US