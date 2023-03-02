scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nvidia's latest GPU drivers to upscale blurry videos via AI

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 2 (IANS) Chip-maker Nvidia has released new GPU drivers, which will upscale old blurry web videos on RTX 30 and 40-series cards.

About 80 per cent of internet bandwidth today is streaming video, and 90 per cent of that content streams at 1080p or lower, including from popular sources like Twitch.tv, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu, the company said.

“With RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR), GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPU users can tap AI to upscale lower-resolution content up to 4K, matching their display resolution. The AI removes blocky compression artifacts and improves the video’s sharpness and clarity, while streaming video on PCs through Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge,” Nvidia said in a blogpost.

AI upscaling is the process of converting lower-resolution media to a higher resolution by putting low-resolution images through a deep learning model to predict the high-resolution versions.

The chip maker said that the RTX Video Super Resolution gives viewers on GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series PCs a clear picture into the world of streaming video.

With RTX VSR, artifacts caused by compressing video are reduced or eliminated — such as blockiness, ringing artifacts around edges, washout of high-frequency details and banding on flat areas — while reducing lost textures. It also sharpens edges and details.

RTX VSR is available now as part of the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, the company said.

–IANS

shs/prw

Previous article
Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform
Next article
Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report

Technology

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform

Technology

Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot

Sports

You can't survive on this pitch with defence: Harbhajan covers Gill's poor show in Indore

Sports

WPL 2023: Don't expect us to just operate with the same four in the whole tournament, says Hesson on overseas slots

News

Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is human story

Sports

Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the youngest derby goalscorer in the 21st century

News

Sonakshi Sinha to join 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast

News

Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever mull over who will carry forward nation's comic legacy in 'Pop Kaun' promo

Health & Lifestyle

115 surgeries conducted under Cochlear Implant Scheme this year: K'taka Health Min

Health & Lifestyle

Noida docs successfully transplant kidney in 5-year-old girl suffering from rare condition

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon takes eight-fer as India bowled out for 163, set Australia target of 76

News

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Sports

India announce squad for AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Sports

WPL 2023: Dhoni, Gayle and Sehwag are my idols, says UP Warriorz's Kiran Navgire

Technology

Swiggy sells Cloud Kitchen biz to Kitchens@ as food delivery growth slows down

Technology

Qualcomm expects Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhones

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US