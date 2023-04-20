scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Odisha to train 1 lakh youth in future technologies

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, April 20 (IANS) Odisha has kept a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for this year for the new scheme Nua Odisha to train one lakh youths in future technologies like cloud computing, artificial technology, data sciences, and other futuristic knowledge, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday.

While inaugurating the Odisha Skill Conclave 2023, Patnaik said, “This is a time when our country is undergoing a significant transformation. Rapid technological advancements and changing job markets have made it imperative for us to invest in our human capital and equip our young generation with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century.”

Patnaik said he believes that skill development is not just a moral obligation, but also an indispensable economic pre-requisite. Skilling youth leads to human transformation, he said.

Industry 4.0, and the future of work and skills are the buzzwords in the skilling industry right now. So, the Chief Minister said his government has come up with the new scheme Nua Odisha to train one lakh youth about new technologies.

“To achieve this, we need a collective, collaborative effort between the central ministries, state government departments, industry, academia and civil society to develop policies and programs to promote skill development, and also ensure those skills are recognised and valued in the job market,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha is devoted to this cause and has launched initiatives such as Mission Shakti for transforming the lives of 70 lakh women and supporting them become entrepreneurs.

The brand Skilled-in-Odisha is now ready to shine across the Globe. However, it cannot be achieved without the active participation of the private sector. Therefore, he urged the industry to come forward and partner with the state in this endeavor.

On the occasion, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said, “The government of Odisha has always been keen to partner with industries with modern and future technologies and make them affirmative in the process. Odisha has made great strides in the skill sector because of various prudent and proactive interventions by the government.”

–IANS

bbm/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held
Next article
Controversy in Bengal over Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on book-signing event venue change
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

TV actors share their fondest memories of Baisakhi

Health & Lifestyle

Can Omicron and influenza co-infection turn deadly?

Technology

Tim Cook greets first customers as Apple debuts India retail store

Sports

IPL 2023: DC players' bats, other equipment stolen in transit; report

Lyrics

Umar Riaz and Ragini Sutradhar – Mai Tumse Milne Aaunga Song Lyrics

News

Multi-generational rom-com series ‘With Love’ premiere announcement

News

Ajith Kumar helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

News

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2

News

Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

Technology

India saw 53% increase in ransomware attacks in 2022: CERT-In

Sports

IPL 2023: Wanted to win against these guys…they beat us three times last year, says Hetmyer after his blitz

Sports

'He's a strong guy': Nicholas Pooran backs Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku fifties in vain as SRH beat KKR by 23 runs

Sports

Barca's Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

News

Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with Dengue

Technology

Just 11.3% women use payment apps on smartphones in India: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid infections, deaths not a cause of concern, virus has become endemic'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US