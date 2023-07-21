scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Omega-3 fatty acids may boost your lung health: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 21 (IANS) Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in fish and fish oil supplements, now appear promising for maintaining lung health, according to new evidence from a large, multi-faceted study in healthy adults.

Omega-3 fatty acids, carrying anti-inflammatory benefits, have previously been known to boost heart health, prevent heart disease and stroke, as well as reduce risk of cancer.

The study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, provides the strongest evidence to date of the association between Omega 3 and lungs.

It showed that omega-3 fatty acids, also found in nuts and seeds, plant oils, and fortified foods, can help prevent decline in lung function.

“We know a lot about the role of diet in cancer and cardiovascular diseases, but the role of diet in chronic lung disease is somewhat understudied,” said corresponding author Patricia A. Cassano, director of the Division of Nutritional Sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

“This study adds to growing evidence that omega-3 fatty acids, which are part of a healthy diet, may be important for lung health too,” Cassano added.

To investigate the link between omega-3 fatty acid levels in the blood and lung function over time the researchers developed a two-part study.

In the first part, the researchers conducted a longitudinal, observational study involving 15,063 Americans, with an average age of 56 years.

The participants were generally healthy when the study began, and the majority had no evidence of chronic lung disease.

They were followed for an average of seven years and up to 20 years.

The longitudinal study showed that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in a person’s blood were associated with a reduced rate of lung function decline.

The researchers observed the strongest associations for docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid that is found at high levels in fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and sardines. DHA is also available as a dietary supplement.

In the second part, the researchers analysed genetic data from a large study of European patients with over 500,000 participants.

They studied certain genetic markers in the blood as an indirect measure, or proxy, for dietary omega-3 fatty acid levels to see how they correlated with lung health.

The results showed that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids — including DHA — were associated with better lung function.

One caveat of the current study is that it only included healthy adults.

Researchers next aim to examine blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids in relation to the rate of decline in lung function among people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD — including heavy smokers — to determine if the same beneficial associations are found.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Motorola razr 40 ultra heats up foldable race with striking features
Next article
Edward Maya: Have given 'Love Stereo Again' a whole new dimension
This May Also Interest You
News

Edward Maya: Have given 'Love Stereo Again' a whole new dimension

Technology

Motorola razr 40 ultra heats up foldable race with striking features

News

Big B on 'Kalki 2989 AD' at SDCC: Was unaware of how significant this was, my son enlightened me

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia face anxious wait as Starc injured in 4th Test against England

News

Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Can't wait to shape musical careers of raw talents

News

Ben Affleck gets help from stranger after his car broke down amid heat wave

News

Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show; Fan says he never fails to make his wife...

Technology

Meta Quest's new update includes hand tracking improvements, FB livestreaming & more

Technology

Apple employee spot a zero-day bug in Chrome but didn’t report to Google

News

Rohit Shetty: Successful or failure, I would never change my style of filmmaking

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves overcome Mississauga Panthers in season opener via DLS Method

News

Timothee Chalamet, Adam Sandler play basketball together, confuse fans

Technology

Investors closes in on acquiring CoinDesk for $125 mn: Report

Technology

OPPO Reno10 5G redefines portrait photography with Telephoto camera

Sports

Football: Real Sociedad's Silva suffers serious knee injury

News

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD', first glimpse shows a futuristic world

News

(IANS Review) 'Bawaal' lifts seemingly predictable narrative to level of art (IANS Rating: ****)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US