HomeWorldTechnology

Oncology innovation thrives in India with advancements in AI, robotics

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) The global oncology sector has witnessed a funding of $424 million to date this year, as the dynamic landscape of the sector in India unveils a compelling narrative of innovation and funding trends amid advancements in new-age technologies, a report showed on Friday.

In India, 94 companies have been established so far in the sector, with 55 of them successfully securing funding.

Perfint Healthcare in the country emerged as a frontrunner, securing $40.1 million in total funding, leading a trail that includes Immuneel and Zumutor with $27.4 million and $26.2 million, respectively.

A groundbreaking revelation is the dominance of the Oncology drugs, securing $27.1 million, with significant contributions from key players like ImmunoACT and Immuneel, according to the report by market intelligence firm Tracxn.

Bengaluru takes the lead with the highest number of founded companies (20) in the oncology sector.

“With over 5,500 companies worldwide and approximately 4,000 funded to date, the sector is at the forefront of redefining cancer treatment methodologies through advancements in AI, robotics and genomic sequencing,” according to the report.

The overall funding for 2023 amounted to $9.2 billion. This sector has witnessed the emergence of 12 unicorn companies to date.

“Top investors like Orbimed, EIC Fund, and RA Capital Management are pivotal in driving the Oncology sector. In the last two years, Y Combinator, Alexandria, and Proxima Ventures emerged as top seed investors, while Orbimed, Alexandria, and RA Capital Management took the lead in early-stage investments,” it added.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
Physics Wallah's 'Alakh AI' records 1.5 mn users in less than 2 months
Next article
Seerat Kapoor reveals her father used to take her auditions for roles
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US