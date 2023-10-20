scorecardresearch
ONDC empowers 1 mn marginalised sellers, weavers across 60 cities

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday said it has empowered over one million marginalised sellers, weavers and food processors, thus creating equal opportunities across 60 cities.

The ONDC Network has transformed the lives of more than 300 social sector sellers across 18 states and in over 60 cities.

“Our driving force is to ensure that the benefits of the network reach those who have been missing from the digital commerce revolution. In an era where technology has the potential to reshape industries and empower marginalized communities, we stand as a beacon of change,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC.

Since the beginning of this year, ONDC has processed over 5,000 orders in the social sector domain.

Currently, the Network showcases approximately 7,000 unique products and has successfully introduced over 265 sellers to digital commerce by onboarding them onto the Network.

ONDC Network’s buyer app, Mystore, has played a pivotal role in empowering these unique sellers.

“Amazing India”, a dedicated section within Mystore, serves as a one-stop-shop celebrating India’s cultural diversity. This section hosts more than 300 stores offering a wide range of products, including fashion and gourmet items.

“As a dedicated tech-enabler Network Participant of ONDC, Mystore has designed an ONDC Protocol-compatible, tech-enabled, feature-rich, and user-friendly platform for sellers across various categories,” said Kriti Aggarwal, Co-founder of Mystore.

Similarly, Paytm has introduced ‘My India Store’ dedicated to showcasing products from social sector sellers.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

