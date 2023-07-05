scorecardresearch
OnePlus launches new smartphone Nord 3, Buds in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Global technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday launched new Nord smartphones Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3, along with Nord Buds 2r in India.

Starting at Rs 33,999, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in Misty Green or Tempest Gray colour variants to buy from July 15 across the company’s official website, key online and offline stores, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants at a starting price of Rs 2,199.

The Nord 3 features a big 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with 450 pixels per inch and up to 1450 nits of brightness.

“With its combination of powerful performance, beautiful design, fast and smooth software and attractive price, OnePlus Nord 3 5G truly embodies our commitment to give our users the best possible experience,” Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, said in a statement.

The Nord 3 will be offered in two variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB, which will feature a 50MP camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 5000 mAh battery with 80W fast charger, according to the company.

Featuring 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, Dual Mics and the AI Clear Call Algorithm, the company said that the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will deliver an immersive audio experience and burdenless durability at incredible value for money.

The earbuds will provide up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single full charge, and up to 38 hours of playback through the charging case, said the company.

The earbuds also come with IP55 water and sweat resistance.

Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, has up to 12GB of RAM and features a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, to give users a day’s power in as little as 15 minutes. OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be available for purchase in August.

–IANS

shs/vd

