scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Online dating and romance scam victims now report a loss of Rs 7,966 on average in India and two-thirds of Indian adults (66 per cent) have fallen victim to an online dating/romance scam, a report showed on Thursday.

According to the report by cyber-security company Norton, 76 per cent of adults in India who used a dating app say they have cut their interaction short by unmatching or declining a date with someone on a dating app after uncovering unsettling information about them.

Common reasons for doing so include finding pictures of them online that were disturbing (32 per cent), finding out the person lied about their personal details (25 per cent), finding pictures of them online that did not align with their dating profile pictures (24 per cent), finding social media posts that were disturbing (24 per cent), or because they found the person’s job title (20 per cent).

“People seeking connection and romantic relationships online often get tricked into dating scams,” said Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, Gen.

The report by Norton, a leading cyber safety brand of Gen, discovered external information outside of the dating app can often cut interaction with a potential match short, with many online daters uncovering their love interest has been spinning a tale of lies and deception.

“It is important to be cautious about sharing private information and be wary of potential scammers pretending to be looking for love,” Chopra added.

The findings revealed that 79 per cent of Indian adults who have used a dating website/app admit to taking some kind of action after matching with a potential partner online, including looking up their social media profiles, looking up their profile on a professional networking site, looking up their friends or family on social media, typing their name into a search engine or paying to run a background check on them.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh
Next article
Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

Technology

Twitter to charge $100 from developers for access to basic API

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US