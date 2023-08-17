scorecardresearch
OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 17 (IANS) ChatGPT maker OpenAI has announced that it has acquired the team at Global Illumination, a digital product company.

“The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT,” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Global Illumination is a New York-based company that has been leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to build creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences.

The team previously designed and built products early on at Instagram and Facebook and have also made significant contributions at YouTube, Google, Pixar, Riot Games and other notable companies.

“We’re very excited for the impact they’ll have here at OpenAI,” the ChatGPT maker said.

OpenAI didn’t disclose any financial details related to the acquisition in the announcement.

In June, OpenAI head Sam Altman said that he was ready to invest in promising startups in South Korea.

Additionally, during his visit to India, Altman had alsoexpressed his willingness to invest in homegrown startups.

But it has also been was reported that the ChatGPT maker is expected to go bankrupt by the end of 2024 if it doesn’t get more funding soon.

Analytics India Magazine reported that the ChatGPT website has seen a continuous user decline in the first six months of the year.

The users declined to 1.5 billion in July from 1.7 billion in June and 1.9 billion in May, revealed data from analytics company SimilarWeb.

This doesn’t include APIs or the ChatGPT mobile app.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
