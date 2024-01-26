HomeWorldTechnologyOpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits S.Korea to meet chip leaders

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits S.Korea to meet chip leaders

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
CEO Sam Altman
CEO Sam Altman _pic courtesy news agency

Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) Sam Altman, CEO of US artificial intelligence company OpenAI, has visited South Korea to discuss ways to set up a global network for artificial intelligence (AI) chip manufacturing with key chipmakers here, industry sources said on Friday.

Altman looked around the semiconductor production line of Samsung Electronics Co. in Pyeongtaek, some 65 kms south of Seoul, and met with Kyung Kye-hyun, who heads the chip business at the Korean company, according to the sources.

The American businessman arrived in Seoul the previous day. Scheduled talks with SK hynix Inc. CEO Kwak Noh-jung and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won are also on the agenda during his two-day visit, reports Yonhap news agency.

It is Altman’s second visit to South Korea after his first in June last year, when he met with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and had a conference with local startups.

Altman’s recent move has been drawing attention as the businessman is seeking a new partnership in a bid to shake up the AI chip market, which the U.S. tech company Nvidia Corp. has largely dominated.

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are two of the few companies in the world that produce the premium high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, tailored for AI processors. Their combined market share in the global HBM market reaches more than 90 percent.

SK hynix is providing the fourth-generation HBM3 chips to Nvidia and gearing up to mass produce the fifth-generation HBM3E.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, has both memory chip and foundry, or also called contract manufacturing, businesses.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Toxic metal exposure may affect women approaching menopause: Study
Next article
Vikramaditya Motwane to bring India’s most audacious maritime war operation – ‘Operation Trident’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In