scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI formally launches internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Microsoft-backed OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

‘Browse with Bing’ is now out of Beta and is officially available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

“Browsing, which we re-launched a few weeks ago, is moving out of beta. Plus and Enterprise users no longer need to switch the beta toggle to use browse, and are able to choose ‘Browse with Bing’ from the GPT-4 model selector,” the company said in an update.

OpenAI has also integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to user requests with images.

“From a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph, ask ChatGPT what you want to see and it will translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images,” according to the company.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that DALL-E 3, the latest text-to-image model from OpenAI, was generally available to everyone within Bing Chat and Bing.com/create for free.

“The DALL-E 3 model from OpenAI delivers enhancements that improve the overall quality and detail of images, along with greater accuracy for human hands, faces, and text in images,” Microsoft had said in a blogpost.

OpenAI’s text-to-image AI model DALL-3, the third version, comes with a number of improvements, including the ability to follow user prompts more accurately and reliably.

The OpenAI model also has new safety features, such as invisible watermarks with time and date stamps to identify AI content, and a moderation system that automatically removes inappropriate or harmful images.

–IANS

na/

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dyson launches new air purifier at Rs 68,900 in India
Next article
IBM, MeitY partner to boost innovation in AI, semiconductor, quantum tech
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US