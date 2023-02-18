scorecardresearch
OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Elon Musk on Friday criticised Microsoft for making profits via OpenAI, a non-profit organisation created by him.

The AI chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI which is now a Microsoft company, has become a rage and the tech giant is infusing $10 billion into it to make it more useful for across industries.

Musk said that OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), a non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google.

“But now it has become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all,” the Twitter CEO posted.

He responded to a follower who said: “Elon Musk says that AI is ‘one of the biggest risks’ to civilisation and needs to be regulated. He co-founded OpenAI.”

ChatGPT is an advanced form of AI that is powered by the GPT-3 large language model. It is programmed to recognise human language and generate responses based on massive amounts of data.

According to Musk, “ChatGPT has illustrated to people just how advanced AI has become. AI has been advanced for a while. It just didn’t have a user interface that was accessible to most people”.

Musk stepped down from OpenAI’s board of directors in 2018 and no longer owns a stake in the company.

“Initially, it was created as an open-source nonprofit. Now it is closed-source and for-profit. I don’t have an open stake in OpenAI, nor am I on the board, nor do I control it in any way,” he mentioned.

As part of his decision to create OpenAI, Musk stated that Google wasn’t paying enough attention to AI safety.

–IANS

na/pgh

