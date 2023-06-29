scorecardresearch
OpenAI opens office in London, home base of Google’s DeepMind

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 29 (IANS) Sam Altman-run OpenAI is expanding beyond the US with opening a new office in London as part of its global expansion plans.

London is the home base of DeepMind, Google’s largest AI research division.

The first international office in London, said OpenAI, signifies a milestone in OpenAI’s growth, “showcasing our commitment to broaden the scope of our operations, bring in diverse perspectives, and accelerate our mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity”.

Altman, CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, said that they see this expansion as an opportunity to attract world-class talent and drive innovation in AGI development and policy.

“We’re excited about what the future holds and to see the contributions our London office will make towards building and deploying safe AI,” he said in a statement.

The teams in London will focus on advancing OpenAI’s leading-edge research and engineering capabilities while collaborating on its mission with local communities and policy makers.

“We are eager to build dynamic teams in Research, Engineering, and Go-to-Market functions, as well as other areas, to reinforce our efforts in creating and promoting safe AGI,” said Diane Yoon, OpenAI’s VP of People.

More than 1,300 AI companies are based in London and the city was the top-funded in the UK in terms of venture capital invested, reports said recently.

Agency News Desk
