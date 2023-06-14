scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI releases generative text features with function calling capability

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) Microsoft-owned OpenAI has released the new versions of its text-generating AI models GPT-3.5-turbo and GPT-4, with a capability called function calling.

“Developers can now describe functions to GPT-4-0613 and GPT-3.5-turbo-0613, and have the model intelligently choose to output a JSON object containing arguments to call those functions. This is a new way to more reliably connect GPT’s capabilities with external tools and APIs,” OpenAI said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

With the function calling capability, developers can create chatbots that answer questions by calling external tools (e.g., like ChatGPT Plugins).

For instance, convert queries such as “Email Anya to see if she wants to get coffee next Friday” to a function call like send_email(to: string, body: string), or “What’s the weather like in Boston?” to get_current_weather(location: string, unit: ‘celsius’ – ‘fahrenheit’).

The company said it will begin the upgrade and deprecation process for the initial versions of GPT-4 and GPT-3.5-turbo which it announced in March.

Applications using the stable model names (GPT-3.5-turbo, GPT-4, and GPT-4-32k) will automatically be upgraded to the new models listed above on June 27.

Moreover, the company said that it is reducing pricing for GPT-3.5-turbo by 25 per cent.

Developers can now use the model for $0.0015 per 1,000 input tokens and $0.002 per 1,000 output tokens, resulting in approximately 700 pages per dollar.

Text-embedding-ada-002, one of OpenAI’s most popular text embedding models, is also getting a price cut.

Text embeddings are commonly used for search (where results are ranked based on relevance to a query string) and recommendations (where items with related text strings are recommended).

Text-embedding-ada-002 now costs $0.0001 per 1,000 tokens, which is 75 per cent less than the previous price.

–IANS

shs/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry amid 'American Idol' backlash
Next article
Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Study

News

Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry amid 'American Idol' backlash

News

Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiance Dylan Meyer

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as Paps ask her about her boyfriend Vijay Varma

Sports

'I'm going to go 3-2 to England': Nasser Hussain backs Stokes' team to reclaim Ashes series

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares vacation pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Fashion & Lifestyle

Camila Cabello is dating again after Shawn Mendes reunion fizzles out

News

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out video messages feature on iOS, Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery

News

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim exits concert due to her ‘deteriorating condition’

News

The Fukreys to return the 3d time on December 1

Technology

Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI

Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US