scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI restores access to ChatGPT in Italy after ban

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 29 (IANS) OpenAI has restored access to the ChatGPT service in Italy, after the country banned the AI chatbot in response to an order from the local data protection authority over user data concerns.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI had “addressed or clarified” the issues raised by the Italian Data Protection Authority (or GPDP) in late March, reports The Verge.

“ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy. We are excited to welcome them back, and we remain dedicated to protecting their privacy,” the company said in a statement.

EU users can submit a new form to remove personal data under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). A new tool will also verify users’ ages upon signup in Italy.

Earlier this month, OpenAI blocked access to its AI chatbot ChatGPT in Italy.

“We regret to inform you that we have disabled ChatGPT for users in Italy at the request of the Italian Garante,” OpenAI had said in a letter.

In the order, the Italian regulator Garante said it’s concerned that the ChatGPT maker is breaching the EU GDPR, claiming that OpenAI has unlawfully processed the data of Italian citizens.

“There is no way ChatGPT can continue to process data in breach of privacy laws. The Italian SA has imposed an immediate temporary limitation on the processing of Italian users’ data by OpenAI, the US-based company developing and managing the platform. An inquiry into the facts of the case was initiated as well,” the regulator noted.

Moreover, the company also said to refund the amount to all users in Italy who purchased a ChatGPT Plus subscription in March.

OpenAI, late last month admitted that some users’ payment information may have been exposed when it took ChatGPT offline owing to a bug.

The company took ChatGPT offline due to a bug in an open-source library which allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history, according to OpenAI.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
100 sand radios made for 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
Next article
Ranbir Kapoor spills the tea literally on his pants
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 may use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

Technology

Telegram launches shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers

Technology

Meta, Google top executives rake in big bonuses amid company-wide layoffs

Technology

IIT Mandi's new algorithm to automatically detect HVAC system failures

Technology

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office to avoid probe

News

Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

News

When 'PS: 2' actor Vikram swung between characters in famous interrogation scene in 'Anniyan'

Sports

Madrid Open: Kvitova biggest first-round victim; Andy Murray loses, Thiem advances

News

Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo

News

Dimple Kapadia: With Homi Adajania there’s a sense of trust that is always in place

News

JioCinema becomes streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content

Sports

Deaf Chennai Blasters Team wins IDCA 4th Deaf Indian Premier League 2023

News

A leopard shows up instead of a tiger during the shoot of ‘Baghin’

Technology

PM Modi lays foundation stone for country's first digital science park

Sports

Chefs de mission seminar held to update Hangzhou Asian Games preparations

Sports

IOA warns Handball, Taekwondo associations of action over lapses in governance

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information

Sports

Kohli-Faf du Plessis' batting form will keep RCB in good stead in IPL 2023: Imran Tahir

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US