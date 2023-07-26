scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI shuts AI text detection tool over ‘low rate of accuracy'

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 26 (IANS) Microsoft-owned OpenAI has discontinued its AI text-detection tool due to a “low rate of accuracy” in distinguishing whether written material was created by a human or ChatGPT, their AI chatbot.

“We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques,” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

The company is working on an enhanced text version and has “made a commitment” to do the same for audio and visual content generated by its Dall-E image generator.

The text-detection tool was first released by OpenAI in January 2023, citing the need for AI systems that can detect false claims.

“We’ve trained a classifier to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers. While it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, we believe good classifiers can inform mitigations for false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human,” the company had said at the time.

OpenAI’s AI classifier tool was limited and inaccurate from the start. It required someone to manually enter at least 1,000 characters of text, which OpenAI would then classify as AI or human.

It only properly classified 26 per cent of AI-written content as “likely AI-written” and mislabeled human-written text as AI 9 per cent of the time, according to the company.

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has launched its audacious eyeball-scanning cryptocurrency startup ‘Worldcoin’ to help build a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online, enable global democratic processes and drastically increase economic opportunity.

Worldcoin consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.

Users can now download World App, the first protocol-compatible wallet, and reserve their share.

–IANS

shs/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amazon's new page lets users view product recalls & safety info
Next article
Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening
This May Also Interest You
News

Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Technology

Amazon's new page lets users view product recalls & safety info

News

Gunjit Chopra: Korean movie 'Memories of Murder' influenced my ideas for ‘Kohrra’

News

The 1975 looking at potential legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with male bandmate

Sports

ODI World Cup: BCCI to discuss India-Pakistan match date change with state associations tomorrow

News

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor twinning and winning in black at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening 

News

Dwayne Johnson makes 'historic' seven-figure donation to striking actors

News

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Paparazzi Says “Lovely Jodi” To Them

Sports

Australia's Mary Fowler ruled out of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

Technology

Mass consumers projected to drive Indian retail market to $1.3 tn by 2030: Report

News

Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’: Always seek to explore divers characters

Technology

Wall squats, planks exercises can help lower blood pressure: Study

News

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Technology

Meta rolling out quests & rewards to all Horizon Worlds users

Sports

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

News

Cillian Murphy feels J. Robert Oppenheimer was ‘naive’, couldn’t gauge impact of atom bomb

News

Bryan Cranston gives rousing speech at SAG-AFTRA strike rally

Sports

Warsaw Open: Swiatek begins her campaign with win over Abduraimova

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US