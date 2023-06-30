scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI sued for 'stealing data’ from public without consent to train ChatGPT

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 30 (IANS) Sam Altman-run OpenAI has been sued in a class-action lawsuit in the US for allegedly stealing data from the public to train its AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleged that OpenAI used “stolen data to train and develop” its products including ChatGPT 3.5, ChatGPT 4, DALL-E, and VALL-E.

According to the 157-page suit, OpenAI used stolen private information, including personally identifiable information, from hundreds of millions of internet users, “including children of all ages, without their informed consent or knowledge”.

Furthermore, the company “continue to unlawfully collect and feed additional personal data from millions of unsuspecting consumers worldwide, far in excess of any reasonably authorised use, in order to continue developing and training the products”.

The lawsuit cited a statement from OpenAI CEO Altman: “AI will probably most likely lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there’ll be great companies.”

OpenAI products and the technology on which they are built have the potential to do much good in the world, like aiding life-saving scientific research and ushering in discoveries that can improve lives of millions of people.

With that potential in mind, OpenAI was originally founded as a nonprofit research organisation with a single mission: to create and ensure artificial intelligence would be used for the benefit of humanity.

“But in 2019, OpenAI abruptly restructured itself, developing a for-profit business that would pursue commercial opportunities of staggering scale,” said the lawsuit.

As a result of the restructuring, OpenAI abandoned its original goals and principles, electing instead to pursue profit at the expense of privacy, security, and ethics.

“It doubled down on a strategy to secretly harvest massive amounts of personal data from the internet, including private information and private conversations, medical data, information about children — essentially every piece of data exchanged on the internet it could take — without notice to the owners or users of such data, much less with anyone’s permission,” the class-action lawsuit argued.

OpenAI did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, Microsoft-backed OpenAI was sued by a radio host in the US.

Mark Walters sued the company after ChatGPT mentioned that Walters had been accused of defrauding and embezzling funds from a non-profit organisation.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk suggests fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum
Next article
Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay
This May Also Interest You
News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Technology

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

News

It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

News

Aaliya Siddiqui on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: If I go back as wild card entry, I’ll settle all scores

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

News

Indian American to lead Sony Pictures Television's music development foray

Technology

Samsung unveils new line-up of gaming monitors in India

News

Anil Kapoor-led series 'The Night Manager 2' releases a day earlier

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at all, says Ricky Ponting

Technology

Spending on apps in India to reach Rs 64 lakh cr by 2030: Report

News

TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'

Technology

Scientists capture 1st 'ghost particle' image of Milky Way galaxy

Sports

Hockey: Team is more determined than ever to bag Gold in Asian Games, says India captain Savita

Fashion & Lifestyle

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay

Technology

Musk suggests fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum

News

Sarah Jessica Parker was averse to stripping down for 'Sex and the City'

Technology

SOFTSTAR Entertainment enters Indian gaming sector, launches 'Starlight Gaming'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US