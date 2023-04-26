scorecardresearch
OpenAI to let users turn-off chat history in ChatGPT

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 26 (IANS) Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced a new update that allows users to turn-off their chat history in its AI chatbot ChatGPT.

OpenAI said, it will not save users’ earlier conversations when the chat history option is disabled and will not use those conversations to train and improve its models.

“We’ve introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar,” OpenAI said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The new disable chat history option is now rolling out to all users which can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time.

Moreover, the company said that “when chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting them.”

OpenAI is also working on a new ChatGPT Business subscription for professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users.

According to the company, ChatGPT Business will follow their API’s (Application Programming Interface) data usage policies, which means that end users’ data won’t be used to train their models by default.

The company plan to make ChatGPT Business available in the coming months.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

