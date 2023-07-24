scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Monday launched its audacious eyeball-scanning cryptocurrency startup ‘Worldcoin’ to help build a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online, enable global democratic processes and drastically increase economic opportunity.

“If successful, we believe Worldcoin could drastically increase economic opportunity, scale a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online while preserving privacy, enable global democratic processes, and eventually show a potential path to AI-funded UBI,” Alex Blania and Sam Altman, Founders of Worldcoin, said in a blogpost.

Worldcoin consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.

According to the company, where the rules are less clear, such as in the US, steps will be taken so more people can benefit from both.

Users can now download World App, the first protocol-compatible wallet, and reserve their share.

After visiting an Orb, a biometric verification device, they will receive a World ID. This lets them prove they are a real and unique person online while remaining completely private.

As the global distribution of Orbs is ramping up, users can find the closest one and book time to be verified with World App and at Worldcoin’s official website.

In addition, the startup has begun the rollout of 1,500 Orbs to meet global demand for World ID.

“The project will increase the number of available Orbs to 1,500 throughout the summer and fall in more than 35 cities around the world,” Worldcoin said in a blogpost.

The new Orbs will be available in 35+ cities in over 20 countries, including India, across five continents between now and the end of 2023.

The availability of 1,500 Orbs will more than 5x sign-up capacity globally and enable millions of additional people to join the two million who have already signed up for World ID.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Raveena Tandon rescued crab, snake, scorpion during 'One Friday Night' shoot
Next article
AIFF picks 34 probables for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AIFF picks 34 probables for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

News

When Raveena Tandon rescued crab, snake, scorpion during 'One Friday Night' shoot

News

Sandeep Singh says film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Dhindhora Baje Re Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Adivi Sesh hints G2 Sequel – says massive preparation underway

Technology

Twitter flies blue bird, replaces with 'X' logo on web

News

Varun Tej impresses in ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ with high-octane action

Technology

Fire-Boltt enters into Indonesian market

News

Geetanjali Mishra replaces Kamna Pathak in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Technology

Prebiotic rich artichokes, garlic & onions can keep your gut healthy: Study

News

Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 preps have begun

News

Taylor Swift laughs while performing song about forgiving Kanye West

Technology

RingCentral to double workforce in India in next 12 months

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in Group G thriller

News

Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out interface improvements aligned with Material Design 3

Technology

Swiggy initiates 2nd tranche of ESOP liquidity totalling $50 mn

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US