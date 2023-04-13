scorecardresearch
Opera brings its free VPN service to its browser for iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 13 (IANS) Web browser company Opera has announced the extension of its free VPN (Virtual Private Network) service to its browser for iOS.

With the latest addition, Opera has become the first web browser to offer a free, built-in VPN across all major platforms — Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and now iOS — so no matter what you’re using, we’ve got you covered,” Opera said in a blogpost.

The service is currently available in early access, however, the VPN’s full rollout will be coming in the next few weeks, according to the company.

Moreover, Opera’s free VPN service does not require any subscription.

“You don’t need a subscription, you don’t have to log in, and there are no additional extensions. All you need to do is just to hit a switch in the main menu to browse in peace since the Opera browser makes sure that VPN traffic is encrypted and your IP address is private,” the company stated.

Further, the company said that it’s also a no-log service, which means it doesn’t collect any personal data or information related to users browsing history or originating network address.

Along with free VPN service for iOS, Opera announced two more updates for users that will make the browser even better.

First, a ‘Bookmarks’ feature, allowing users to better organise their life online; coupled with Speed Dial they’ll have immediate access to what matters most to them.

The second one includes a new ‘Live Scores’ feature which is set to land on the browser’s homepage.

A scoreboard will display the day’s matches — whether they are upcoming, in progress, or the final whistle has already gone.

Live Scores will help make sure that users are always on top of all the action, globally.

–IANS

shs/prw/uk/

Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report
Entertainment Today

