Opera launches revamped browser with AI chatbot

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Web browser company Opera has launched a newly redesigned web browser powered by artificial intelligence (AI) ‘Opera One’, which is now ready to download.

“Opera One is your familiar Opera Browser, but it’s been given a major makeover. And we’re not just talking about a new coat of paint — we’ve reimagined and rebuilt Opera from the ground up, paving the way for a new era in which AI isn’t just an add-on, but a core part of your browsing experience,” Opera said in a blogpost.

In the revamped browser, the company introduced a new AI chatbot called ‘Aria’, which is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Powered by Opera’s own Composer AI engine, Aria connects to OpenAI’s GPT and brings in real-time results from the web. This means that you can now join forces with AI to sift through web information, generate text or code, or even get product inquiries addressed,” the company said.

To begin using Aria, simply open the AI in the sidebar and log in or sign up for a free Opera account if you don’t already have one.

The company also introduced a totally fresh Modular Design and a bunch of game-changing features, like Tab Islands, ingrained within the browser.

Opera One is available for free on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

