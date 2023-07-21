OPPO Reno10 5G redefines portrait photography with Telephoto camera

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Leading global smart devices brand OPPO on Friday announced that its Reno10 will go on sale on July 27 at Rs 32,999. The handset will be available from at OPPO E-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets from 12 a.m. onwards.

The Reno10 5G sports an ultra-slim body, available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colours, with a 3D curved design that is light and easy to hold. It features a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a borderless and immersive viewing experience.

It comes with a Dragontrail Star 2 display and a sturdy polycarbonate back. Its 2412×1080px screen is capable of 1 billion colours with HDR brightness of 950nits to deliver detailed and crisp visuals even under direct sunlight. Also, you get Dual Stereo Speakers–with Real Original Sound Technology, tested by Dirac—for a surround sound experience.

The Reno10 5G packs a powerful camera system, comprising a 64MP OV64B ultra-clear main camera, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto portrait camera, an 8MP IMX355 112 degree ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP OV32C ultra-clear selfie camera.

With this setup, users can capture every detail in pictures with exceptional clarity, whether in low-light, while shooting portraits, or even wide-angle shots.

Its 5000mAh battery, the largest ever in the Reno series, with 67W SUPERVOOCTM charges the device to 100 per cent in 47 minutes. For users who are always on the go, a 30-minute charge is enough to juice the handset to 70 per cent.

Additionally, OPPO’s award-winning Battery Health Engine (BHE) intelligently controls the current and voltage through real-time monitoring to prolong the charging lifespan. It ensures that the handset’s battery maintains its health up to 80 per cent even after 1,600 charge cycles to last over four years.

The Reno10 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology that allows users to extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage.

For efficient cooling, it employs high-performance T19 bi-layer graphite for heat dissipation and glitch-free usability. OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine on the Reno10 increases app opening speed by 12 per cent in comparison to the last generation.

Besides, it comes with 48-month-fluency, which means this device will perform as smoothly as a new phone even after four years.

The Reno10 5G comes with an infrared remote-control app that lets you remotely control home appliances such as TVs, ACs, and set-top boxes among others. With its Multi-Screen Connect feature, the Reno10 5G can be connected to other devices, like a PC or a tablet, allowing users to simultaneously work across multiple screens.

Its Smart Always-On Display lets users view updates on food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato, and even control music on Spotify without unlocking the phone.

The Reno10 5G supports two-year OS updates and three-year security updates.

Customers can avail instant Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores when using HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI Cards. Additionally, leading bank cardholders can benefit from a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months.

Customers can avail a cashback of up to 10 per cent from mainline retail outlets and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months from leading banks like SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, One Card, and AU Small Finance.

They can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 from consumer loan partners, TVS Credit, HDB Financial and IDFC First Bank. Additionally, customers can enjoy the benefit of ‘Zero Down Payment’ schemes from leading financiers.

OPPO customers can avail an exchange+loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 4,000 online and offline.

“Users can enjoy free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 3 months through MyOPPO,” according to the company.

Under OPPO’s premium service offer, all the issues/queries will be resolved within 24 working hours by a team of dedicated experts.

“Free pick up and drop facility is available across 13,000+ pin codes with resolution of issues within 72 hours of the complaint,” it added.

–IANS

shs/na