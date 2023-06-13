scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 13 (IANS) Oracle founder Larry Ellison is reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence popularity, edging past Microsoft founder Bill Gates to land the number four spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, according to Bloomberg, CNN reported.

Ellison is now the world’s fourth-richest person, with a staggering $129.8 billion net worth, Bloomberg reported. He just squeaked past Gates, whose net worth — Bloomberg reported — is currently $129.1 billion. It’s the first time Ellison is richer than Gates and ranked above No. 5 on the list, the outlet reported.

Ellison announced he was stepping down as Oracle CEO in 2014, though he didn’t leave the company. He then became the technology company’s chairman and chief technology officer and has accumulated most of his wealth from his stake in it.

Oracle’s stock has risen more than 42 per cent year to date and is currently trading at $116.50 as of Monday market close. Oracle earned a record $50 billion revenue in the 2023 fiscal year, according to company earnings released Tuesday.

The company’s infrastructure business and cloud services led the growth, CEO Safra Catz said, CNN reported.

Oracle is cashing in on AI, investing in OpenAI competitor Cohere, which raised a total of $270 million in a funding round last week, according to reports.

Artificial intelligence is keeping investors optimistic. Bank of America economists said the S&P 500 move into the bull market was mostly because investors rallied around AI, CNN reported.

Ellison is the largest stockholder in Oracle and owns approximately 42.9 per cent of its shares, a 2022 SEC proxy statement said. The 78-year-old also owns a 1.5 per cent stake in Tesla, a 2022 SEC proxy statement shows.

–IANS

san/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism
Next article
Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid patients suffer from persistent inflammation: Study

Technology

Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web

Sports

Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes

Sports

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

News

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two-year break, shares video of workout session

News

Adah Sharma to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Technology

Indian space startup's Azista BST's satellite orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Health & Lifestyle

AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

News

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

News

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Technology

Salesforce to invest $500 mn in generative AI startups, unveils AI Cloud

Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

Sports

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

Technology

Reddit faces brief outage amid protest against new API policy

Sports

Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly

Technology

Global town square needs transformation: New Twitter CEO

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US